Conviction rates hit historic low as public see effect of 'under-funding' police

Only four per cent of theft offences and six per cent of robberies result in a prosecution in England and Wales, the latest HM Inspectorate of Constabulary report found.

Zoë Wakefield, Hampshire federation chair, said: ‘Cuts have consequences. The public are now seeing that the only thing you get for less, is less. You can’t cut policing over that long a term and not expect there to be an impact.

Zoe Wakefield, Hampshire Police Federation chair

‘Officers have been working so hard to make up for the gaps in service. This has been coming for a long time. I think because officers are just now exhausted, it’s now coming to light that actually we are not giving the public the service they deserve. But that’s not because police officers aren’t working really hard. It’s just because there’s not enough of us and there hasn’t been for over 10 years now.’

New officers that are coming in under the government’s uplift programme are taking time to be effective, Zoë said, as they are spending at least 20% of their time on university studies.

She said: ‘Even if the government had reached their 20,000, that’s not 20,000 extra police on the streets. You take at least a fifth off that because they’re all in university, studying, because the government said they have to have a degree.’

Meanwhile, crime is still increasing, alongside newer and more complex types of crime.

