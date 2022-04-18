Cooking oil theft investigation leads to arrests as police dogs sniff out ‘slippery little suckers’
A PAIR have been arrested after a police investigation into the theft of cooking oil from a food outlet led a dog unit to two vehicles.
Monday, 18th April 2022, 10:26 am
Hampshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted pictures of two vehicles, including a van containing several barrels.
The tweet said: ‘These two slippery little suckers were caught red handed after recent theft of cooking oil at a food outlet in Rownhams Services Westbound.
‘Located by dog unit, two then arrested by RPU officers in Ringwood.
‘Vehicle seized and they are assisting police with enquiries.’