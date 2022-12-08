Cosham pedestrian killed in collision with lorry - sparking police appeal for witnesses
A MAN has been killed in a traffic collision involving a lorry in Cosham.
Police were called to a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian in Northarbour Road at 3.44pm on Wednesday..
The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
‘Officers are investigating the circumstances that led to this collision.’
‘Anyone with information or relevant dashcam or CCTV footage should call police on 101 quoting reference number 44220495342.