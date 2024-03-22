Cosham Stabbing: Police launch appeal after 16-year-old was stabbed in Cosham near McDonald's
The police have launched an appeal after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed near Cosham McDonald's.
Officers were called just before 7pm on March 21 to Portsmouth Road in Cosham after the boy was assaulted. He was treated at hospital for small stab wounds to his arm, stomach and thigh. He remains in hospital and his condition is described as stable.
Three people were seen to leave the scene near McDonald's in a car. Three teenage boys, two aged 16 and one aged 17 all from Portsmouth, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.