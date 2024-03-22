Cosham Stabbing: Police launch appeal after 16-year-old was stabbed in Cosham near McDonald's

The police have launched an appeal after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed near Cosham McDonald's.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 12:25 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 12:39 GMT
Officers were called just before 7pm on March 21 to Portsmouth Road in Cosham after the boy was assaulted. He was treated at hospital for small stab wounds to his arm, stomach and thigh. He remains in hospital and his condition is described as stable.

Three people were seen to leave the scene near McDonald's in a car. Three teenage boys, two aged 16 and one aged 17 all from Portsmouth, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A teenager suffered multiple stab wounds in Cosham on Thursday, March 21 with three boys arrested.
They remain in custody at this time. If you have any information, the police are asking that you come forward by calling 101 quoting 44240121908. For more information about how to report any information, click here.

