Cosmetic products were stolen when a business premises was raided on New Year’s Day.

The burglary took place at the Harpar Grace International warehouse in Magellan Close, at the Walworth Business Park, Andover, sometime between 10pm and midnight on New Year’s Day. Entry was gained to the building and a large number of cosmetic products were stolen.

The incident was reported to police around 8.30am the following day, Tuesday 2 January. Detectives have been investigating and are looking at a number of lines of enquiry and are now asking the public if they have any information.

Detective Constable Chris Phillips said: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in this area of Andover at this time on New Year’s Day. Perhaps you saw some vehicles in the business park area that looked out of place, or noticed anything else that looked suspicious?

“Or were you driving in this area at the time and have some dashcam footage that might help our enquiries? If you have any information about what happened, then we would like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44240001339, or at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/