Rubbish is being dumped at regularly intervals in Swanmore, with the council increasing preventative measures.

A Swanmore Parish Council Accredited Community Safety Officer reported on Facebook: ‘I was recently asked to work more closely with Winchester City Council Neighbour Services Team to try to deter fly tipping in our Parish.

Builder's waste dumped in Cott Street in Swanmore in 2020. Picture: Gary McCulloch

‘This is part of a county wide strategy, and I will be part of the information and intelligence gathering effort using cameras amongst other things.

‘I have been given eight trail cameras initially and I will be deploying these at what I feel are the worst affected areas and that have the greatest chance of catching the offenders.

‘I will be deploying the cameras in the best way to cover front, rear, and side of a subject vehicle. Along with the cameras there will be signs warning that cameras have been deployed in the area.

‘This is to cover my statutory obligations under General Data Protection Legislation.’

The council worker has advised people not to remove dumped items if they see it, as any evidence is vital to catch criminals.

Fly tipping has also been a problem in Havant.

Julie Cole, of Hoe Road, Bishop’s Waltham, appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates Court after debris was strewn over Broadmarsh in Southmoor Lane, Havant.

She was ordered to pay over £1,200.

One Meon Valley resident, Martin Montague, created the app and website ClearWaste.

People can use their location to report fly-tipping, with the evidence being sent to the local authority.

The aim is to make it easier for people to report illegal rubbish sites in the UK.

Winchester City Council are installing more cameras across the district in a bid to stop the nuisance.

A spokesman said: ‘As part of our ongoing efforts to deter fly tipping across the Winchester district, cameras have been installed at numerous locations.

‘The cameras are hidden and moved to respond to new intelligence.