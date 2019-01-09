Councillor who quit Labour party over anti-Semitic comments faces jail for burglary, theft and assault

A FORMER Labour councillor who quit the party over anti-Semitic comments made online has been told he faces jail after admitting assault, burglary and theft.

Disgraced Damien Enticott, 34, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court facing three charges today via videolink from prison.

Bognor Town Councillor Damien Enticott in 2018. Picture: Steve Robards SR1810471

Questioning the wording of the charge, he admitted burgling The William Hardwicke pub in Bognor on September 24 with intent to cause damage to a window.

He also admitted theft of £2,700 from the general manager of the pub, Hannah Shrimpton, and assault by beating on September 23. Enticott told the court: ‘I pushed her away from me.’

It comes after Enticott resigned from the Labour Party after posting on Facebook that Hitler ‘would have had a solution to the Israel problem’. He had been under investigation by his party before quitting.

Commenting on a video he shared on the social media platform, he claimed Jewish people needed executing, and that Jews drink blood and rape children.

The Mirror reported posts dating back to June 2015 made under Enticott’s name online said:

:: ‘Hitler would have a solution to the Israel problem’ in March 2017

:: Some Jews are ‘murdering’ people in June 2015

:: Commenting on a story about Israel: ‘Dirty... and that scumbag Tony Blair wants to establish laws of antisemitism throughout Europe. [He] should be gassed as should they!’ in June 2015

:: Posting ‘Terresa [sic] May is the only Nazi who couldn't get the trains to run on time’ in June 2017

Councillor Enticott, elected to Bognor Regis Town Council in February last year to serve Hatherleigh ward, initially claimed his accounts had been hacked but then admitted responsibility for the posts.

Cllr Enticott, of St Peter's Crescent, Selsey, previously told the BBC: ‘I don't agree with Hitler and genocide and anything like that. It was just quite a dry comment used out of frustration.’

And he added he was an ‘anti-Zionist not anti-Semitic’ and said: ‘I never meant to offend the Jewish community... I'd like to apologise if that's the case, for the words I've used.’

Now he is facing prison after a judge saw a list of Enticott’s previous convictions. Details were not given in open court.

Addressing the disgraced now-independent councillor, judge Timothy Mousley QC said: ‘As you heard me say, and it won’t surprise you, you must expect an immediate prison sentence of some length but a pre-sentencing report will explore other options and in the meantime you will remain in custody.’

Prosecutor David Reid said Enticott admitted the burglary on a basis. Mr Reid said: ‘He entered the pub in order to remove his property but in order to do that there would have been damage, he would have had to damage property.’

Sentencing was adjourned until February 1. Details of the anti-Semitic posts were not revealed in court.

Bognor Town Council is awaiting the outcome of the sentencing.

If Enticott is handed a three-month sentence or longer then he will be disqualified as a councillor. If he does not attend a meeting by February 19 he will be disqualified as he has not attended one since September.

There will be no by-election as there are scheduled elections in May.