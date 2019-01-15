A couple who broke 28 different bones in the body of a baby boy have been jailed.

Aleksandra Kopinska, 22, and Adam Jendrzeczak, 32, both unemployed, currently of Sackville Road, Hove, broke the tot’s knees, ankles, ribs and arm.

Aleksandra Kopinska and Adam Jendrzeczak have been jailed for eight years each. Picture: Sussex Police

The cruelty suffered by the baby came to light in Februarty 2017 after Kopinska and Jendrzeczak took the four month old boy to the Royal Alexander Children’s Hospital in Brighton with a broken left arm.

Hospital staff completed a skeletal x-ray and identified 27 further fractures to the child’s body; these included multiple rib fractures, knee fractures and ankle fractures.

The child was taken into police protection and placed into the care of the local authority who cared for him whilst a suitable placement was found for him.

Police arrested Kopinska and Jendrzeczak and they both claimed the arm injury was an accident due to tripping over a raised carpet and having no knowledge as to how the further fractures had been caused.

They were sentenced to eight years in jail each at Hove Crown Court yesterday after being convicted of causing or allowing serious bodily harm to the baby boy aged between one and three months and cruelty to the same baby.

Jendrzeczak also received five years and ten months for child cruelty, a sentence to be served concurrently with the first sentence.

While Kopinska was also sentenced to six years for child cruelty to be served concurrently.

At their trial both admitted to lying to doctors about when the child's arm was broken and stated it was days before they presented to the hospital.

Jendrzeczak at this point pleaded guilty to child cruelty but Kopinska did not plead to this charge.

Experts in paediatric medicine provided evidence of how the injuries could have been caused, which proved vital to the prosecution of the suspects.

They identified the fractures as being caused between four and six weeks before the child was presented to the hospital.

Detective Sergeant Jenny Pietersen said: ‘This is a really sad case of child abuse against a vulnerable young child who at four months old was helpless and defenceless.

‘We worked closely with the local authority and medical professionals to ensure that the child was safe and prevented any further suffering.

‘Investigating and protecting societies most vulnerable is a priority for Sussex Police and we will work tirelessly to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.

'This case will resonate with everyone who hears of it and I am happy to report that the child is developing well, and is not restricted by the injuries he sustained at such a young age.’