The ‘shameful’ party in January this year saw 19 people handed fines for attending the party at an Airbnb – ignoring rules designed to curb the spread of the virus by restricting gatherings.

More details have emerged after a woman – 20-year-old Chloe Jolley of Bursledon Place, Waterlooville – was handed a £480 court fine for attending the party.

Court documents seen by The News detail how Sgt Lauren Taylor was called to the party in St Chad’s Avenue, North End – with ‘in excess of 20 people’ present – on January 30 at 11.50pm.

Police and firefighters in St Chad's Avenue in North End, Portsmouth, on January 30 responding to reports of a house party during lockdown.

She said: ‘On attendance at the address there were about 10 police officers out the front of the property, I therefore went to the back of the property.

‘Initially there was a male shouting out of the second floor window saying he was going to jump out if police didn’t leave the area.

‘We stepped back behind the garages so we were not in sight.

‘We waited until enough units were in attendance and the male retreated inside the property.

‘Through the back windows, I could see approximately 20 people in the living room dancing.

‘The music was loud and could be heard approximately 20 meters away.’

She said another sergeant was urging the partygoers to leave, speaking to them through a small window at the back of the property.

Revellers then charged out of the front door, with police there waiting, and several were detained.

Sgt Taylor detained Jolley and cautioned her before reporting her for summons for breaching lockdown.

‘There was reports of a male on the roof of the houses who had gone through the skylight at (St Chad’s Avenue).

‘I went to a nearby property, the first building on (St Chad’s Avenue). I could then monitor the male and feedback to officers on the ground. I monitored him until the officers on the ground could see him.’

At court Jolley was found guilty in her absence by a lone magistrate – sitting behind closed doors – of being in a gathering of two or more people. She was fined £480 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

