Andrew Irvine, 51, was sentenced to 15 months in prison at Portsmouth Crown Court on Tuesday (April 9) after swiping roughly £30,000 of attire from a shop. He burgled Crew Clothing in South Street, Chichester, at approximately 10pm on December 13, 2023.

Sussex Police were called to the scene and discovered that Irvine broke into the premises and stole a haul of items, including more than 100 pairs of jeans. Irvine, of Green Lane, Chichester, was arrested at his address and charged with burglary.

Andrew Irvine, 51, of Green Lane, Chichester, has been jailed at Portsmouth Crown Court after stealing roughly £30,000 worth of jeans. Picture: Sussex Police/César Moreno Huerta

He was found guilty and sentenced on the same day. Sergeant Sam Milsom, of Sussex Police, was disgusted by Irvine’s audacious theft. “I have to thank the hard-working efforts of our Response Investigation Teams who secured this charge quickly after the offence was carried out,” he said. “Irvine has had justice served for the damage and cost he has caused to one of our retailers in Chichester.