The announcement has come after the the commissioner Donna Jones gained support from the Police and Crime Panel for her 2023/24 budget. The commissioner’s number one priority since being elected has been to increase police officer numbers.

She said: ‘When I became commissioner in May 2021, the public told me they wanted more police officers on their streets. The force pledged to recruit an additional 498 officers as part of the government’s National Police Uplift Programme but I wanted to go further which is why I promised another 102 on top of that, bringing the total to 600 by the end of March 2023.