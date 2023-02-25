News you can trust since 1877
Customer attacked in Hampshire pub The King of Wessex while police search for man with 'large' build

Police are searching for a man who attacked a customer in a pub after being refused service.

By Freddie Webb
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The victim, a man in his 30s, was left with a fractured nose following the assault. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are investigating the incident, which happened on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

The assault took place in The King of Wessex pub in Winchester Road, Basingstoke, between 9.30pm and 10pm. Police have released CCTV images of a man connected to the assault.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to after a customer was attacked in a pub. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
The force said: ‘The man is described as being white, aged between 20 and 35, of large / stocky build, brown hair with a short trimmed beard and moustache. The victim, a man in his 30’s, sustained fractures to his nose.

‘Do you know or recognise the man in the images? Did you witness the incident?

‘Anyone with any information that could help our investigation is asked to contact us by calling 101, quoting the crime reference number 44220484331 or reporting online on the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.

People can also submit a report through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or through their website.

A customer was attacked in The King of Wessex pub. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.