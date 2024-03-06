Cyclist, 62, dies in hospital after being hit by Porsche and suffering horrible head injury in Hampshire
Emergency service rushed to the scene after the man collided with a grey Porsche Panamera last month. Police were informed about the incident in New Street, Andover, at 1.45pm on on February 24.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "The cyclist, a 62-year-old man from Andover, was taken to Southampton General Hospital with a life-threatening head injury. Sadly, we can now confirm that this man has died from his injuries.
"His family will be receiving support from specialist officers." Police are appealing for witnesses who know about the collision and saw what happened to come forward. "We are continuing to investigate this incident and would ask anyone with information or dash cam footage to please get in touch," they added.
"You can call the police on 101, quoting 44240081152." Information can also be submitted online via the force's website.