Pensioner Charles Pugh, who is currently on holiday in the New Forest, set off on a bike ride with his wife on Tuesday morning.

Charles, who likes to be called Rob, was last seen near to a road called Beechen Lane, Lyndhurst, at 12.30pm before he became separated from his wife - and has not been seen since.

Missing Charles Pugh. Pic Hants police

A police statement said: ‘Mr Pugh may appear confused, and as he does not know the area we are concerned for his welfare.’

He is described as white, 5ft 9in, slim to medium build, bald but with some short grey hair round the back and sides, wearing a black cycling top and black waterproof trousers.

He was also wearing blue trainers with fluorescent orange and yellow soles and green fluorescent gloves. He is also wearing glasses and was riding a grey / silver mountain bike.