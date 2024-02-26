The police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision that took place in Andover on Saturday, February 24. The police were called to New Street at 1:45pm following a collision between a Porsche and a cyclist.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, has been taken to Southampton General Hospital with a life-threatening head injury. A closure was put in place on New Street and it remained in place until the evening. The police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident, or perhaps captured it on Dash Cam.