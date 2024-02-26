News you can trust since 1877
Cyclist taken to hospital with life threatening injury following Andover collision with Porsche

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with a life threatening head injury following a collision with a Porsche.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Feb 2024, 14:51 GMT
The police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision that took place in Andover on Saturday, February 24. The police were called to New Street at 1:45pm following a collision between a Porsche and a cyclist.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, has been taken to Southampton General Hospital with a life-threatening head injury. A closure was put in place on New Street and it remained in place until the evening. The police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident, or perhaps captured it on Dash Cam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44240081152. You can also submit information online. Click here for more information.

