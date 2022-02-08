Dad appears in court charged with manslaughter of son aged two with him set for Portsmouth trial

Matthew Banks, 33, of Gilbert Road, Chichester, appeared at Worthing Magistrates Court today charged with the manslaughter of his son Leo at the family address, police have said.

Banks did not enter a plea and the case was sent for trial at Portsmouth Crown Court, with an initial plea and care preparation hearing on March 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He is currently on unconditional court bail.

Police said Leo died in hospital, aged two, in February 2020, having been receiving specialist in-patient and out-patient treatment for head injuries reported in December 2017 when he was six weeks old.

SEE ALSO: Much loved son mourned

The prosecution, authorised by the CPS, follows an investigation by officers from the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron