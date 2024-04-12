Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers are hunting down the occupants of a silver Vauxhall Astra following the incident in Havant on April 3. Police first spotted the vehicle at the Rusty Cutter Roundabout, suspecting the driver was on their phone.

Police spotted the Vauxhall Astra driving on the wrong side of the A3(M) in Havant. Picture: Google Street View.

Havant Police reported on Facebook: “The driver then sped away and was seen to drive the wrong way, southbound on the northbound offslip, for junction 5 of the A3(M). The same officers spotted the same Astra again about 20 minutes later, as the Astra was travelling on Prospect Lane, Havant.”

The force added that the vehicle was pursued until the motorist started driving off-road on Tiptoe Green, as they were concerned for the safety of the public. They said the Vauxhall then hit several parked cars in Burghclere Road, but still managed to get away.