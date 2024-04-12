Motorist drives Vauxhall on wrong side of A3(M) in Havant and smashes into parked cars during police chase
Officers are hunting down the occupants of a silver Vauxhall Astra following the incident in Havant on April 3. Police first spotted the vehicle at the Rusty Cutter Roundabout, suspecting the driver was on their phone.
Havant Police reported on Facebook: “The driver then sped away and was seen to drive the wrong way, southbound on the northbound offslip, for junction 5 of the A3(M). The same officers spotted the same Astra again about 20 minutes later, as the Astra was travelling on Prospect Lane, Havant.”
The force added that the vehicle was pursued until the motorist started driving off-road on Tiptoe Green, as they were concerned for the safety of the public. They said the Vauxhall then hit several parked cars in Burghclere Road, but still managed to get away.
“We are appealing for witnesses to identify the occupants of the Astra,” Havant Police said. “If you witnessed any part of this incident, or have relevant dash cam footage, please call 101 quoting reference 44240140245.”