Ismail Mahmood, 20, formerly of Bishopsfield Road, Fareham, was jailed at Southampton Crown Court following the rape of the girl on April 17. Mahmood approached the victim in Southampton city centre and offered her a lift home in his car. But before dropping her at her home address, he raped her in the back of the vehicle.

The incident was reported to police by the girl’s family the following day and since then she has been supported by specialist officers. Mahmood had previously been issued a six-month Community Protection Notice by officers on January 3 not to engage with females he did not know and was in breach of this notice.

Ismail Mahmood has been jailed for 10 years. Pic Hants police

Mahmood was given a 10-year prison sentence and will spend a further five years on licence due to the seriousness of the crime. DC Daniel Cooke, of Operation Amberstone, Hampshire Constabulary’s team dedicated to investigating rape and serious sexual assaults, said: ‘Mahmood preyed on the teenager when she was vulnerable and it has had a devastating impact on her ever since.

‘This dangerous predator is now behind bars where he cannot hurt anyone else in our community, and I would like to commend the victim for her bravery throughout the investigation. I hope this sentence shows how seriously we take violence against women and girls, using all the powers at our disposal from issuing Community Protection Notices to disrupt behaviour at the earliest opportunity, to relentlessly pursuing offenders and making sure they face justice when a crime has been committed.

‘If you have been a victim of a sexual offence, please report it to us as soon as you can so we can make sure you are safe – but no matter when it took place, we will take you seriously and treat you with respect.’