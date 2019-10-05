'Dark' Portsmouth paedophile facing prison after being caught with nearly 110,000 vile child abuse images

Have your say

A ‘DARK’ Portsmouth paedophile is facing prison after admitting making and distributing nearly 110,000 indecent images of children during an appearance in court.

Sick Garry Byrne, of Langley Road, Fratton, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday for a plea and trial preparation hearing before admitting his vile offences.

Garry Byrne pictured earlier this year for The News' Universal Credit article''Picture: Sarah Standing (160419-5973)

The 54-year-old co-founder of GDC Waste Limited in Portsmouth pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children and three charges of distributing indecent images of children.

During the brief hearing, Byrne’s warped obsession was laid bare when the court heard he had been making and distributing images of the very worst kind.

In total, Byrne made and distributed 108,515 of the disturbing pictures.

Dressed in a dark fleece top, grey-haired Byrne spoke only to confirm his name and guilt to the crimes.

The court heard how the defendant had made 1,376 category A images between January 2013 to February 2018.

During the same period he also made 748 category B images and 1,746 category C images.

The defendant also admitted distributing 9,356 category A images between May 2017 and February 2018, as well as 26,465 category B images and 68,824 category C images.

Despite Byrne’s astonishing offending he remains free to walk the streets for another two months until his sentencing hearing on November 29 after he was bailed for psychiatric reports.

A spokeswoman for The NSPCC, commenting on Byrne’s offending, said: ‘Byrne’s ruthless trade of indecent images of children highlights the dark potential that the internet provides for abusers.

‘The proliferation of online abuse images is a growing issue and this is why the NSPCC wants tech companies, government and law enforcement to continue to work together to cut this material off at its source.’

Individuals who make category A images can face up to 10 years jail.

Byrne appeared in The News in May after revealing the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) told him to give deliberately give false information about his Universal Credit claim – sparking an investigation.

Byrne said at the time: ‘This could have cost me my businesses, my livelihood and my credibility. It could have cost me everything.’