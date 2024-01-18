Dead deer tied to tree by back legs in 'disturbing incident' at Hampshire park
A dead deer has been tied to a tree in a Hampshire park in a 'disturbing incident'.
and live on Freeview channel 276
An appeal has been launched after a dead deer was found in Eling Recreation Ground, Totton. The animal was tied to the tree by its back legs and an investigation has now been launched to find out what happened. The discovery was made on January 12, 2024, and enquiries remain ongoing.
PC Pimbblet, of Lyndhurst District Policing Team, said: “We understand that this would have been a disturbing incident for those walking through the park, but please be assured that the incident is being investigated by local officers.
“If you saw anything suspicious in the area between Thursday evening (11 January) and Friday morning (12 January), including people and vehicles, please contact 101 and quote incident number 44240016724.”