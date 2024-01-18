A dead deer has been tied to a tree in a Hampshire park in a 'disturbing incident'.

An appeal has been launched after a dead deer was found in Eling Recreation Ground, Totton. The animal was tied to the tree by its back legs and an investigation has now been launched to find out what happened. The discovery was made on January 12, 2024, and enquiries remain ongoing.

PC Pimbblet, of Lyndhurst District Policing Team, said: “We understand that this would have been a disturbing incident for those walking through the park, but please be assured that the incident is being investigated by local officers.

