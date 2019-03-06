Death at Hayling Island children’s home ‘not suspicious’ as investigation into ‘unknown substance’ found continues

POLICE have insisted there is no risk to the public after an unknown substance was found at a children’s home where a person has died.

Up to 15 firefighters have been supporting police at Church Road, in Hayling Island, after the death was reported at 1.07pm.

A person has died at an address in Church Road in Hayling Island on March 6, 2019, at around 1.07pm. Up to 15 firefighters attended along with police and medics after an 'unknown substance' was found. Picture: Neil Fatkin

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘I can confirm that we do not believe the death to be suspicious and that the substance found is not a risk to the public.’

A spokeswoman for Poppy Lodge, the home, said: ‘An active investigation is currently being conducted by Hampshire police and we are unable to comment at this time.’

The identity of the person who has died is not known.

Poppy Lodge is run by Hillcrest Children’s Services Ltd and provides care and accommodation for up to seven young men with complex difficulties.

It is rated outstanding by Ofsted, who last inspected in September last year.

But in a recommendation inspectors said staff should ‘continually and actively assess the risks to each child and the arrangements in place to protect them’.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: ‘I can confirm that we were called to that road today for a medical emergency at 1256pm.

‘We had an ambulance crew, Hazardous Area Response Team and two ambulance officers on scene assessing one patient who had sadly passed away at the scene.’