Death of man whose body was found in Leigh Park today is being treated as suspicious, say Hampshire police

A man’s body was found in a stream in Leigh Park this morning – and police are treating the death as suspicious.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 16:17 BST

Officers were called just after 7am today, after the body was found, they say, ‘in the Chalton Crescent area of Leigh Park’.

A spokesman said: ‘The death is being treated as suspicious at this time, and enquiries remain in the early stages to establish the wider circumstances surrounding the death.’

Police in Chalton Crescent Leigh Park, after a man's body was found today Picture: Sophie LewisPolice in Chalton Crescent Leigh Park, after a man's body was found today Picture: Sophie Lewis
Police in Chalton Crescent Leigh Park, after a man's body was found today Picture: Sophie Lewis
It’s believed that the body was found in the Hermitage Stream. That area has been cordoned off with police tape.

Residents in cordoned-off areas are being allowed to leave their homes but there are restrictions on people going into that area at the moment. There are several police cars in the area.

The spokesman added that officers remain in the area, and anyone with information that could assist enquiries can contact police by clicking here.

