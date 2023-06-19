Death of man whose body was found in Leigh Park today is being treated as suspicious, say Hampshire police
Officers were called just after 7am today, after the body was found, they say, ‘in the Chalton Crescent area of Leigh Park’.
A spokesman said: ‘The death is being treated as suspicious at this time, and enquiries remain in the early stages to establish the wider circumstances surrounding the death.’
It’s believed that the body was found in the Hermitage Stream. That area has been cordoned off with police tape.
Residents in cordoned-off areas are being allowed to leave their homes but there are restrictions on people going into that area at the moment. There are several police cars in the area.
The spokesman added that officers remain in the area, and anyone with information that could assist enquiries can contact police by clicking here.