News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Delays at Farlington Roundabout, Eastern Road following hit and run

Delays are expected at the Farlington roundabout, Eastern Road, following a hit and run.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Nov 2023, 12:41 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 12:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services have been called to the scene of a hit and run incident involving a white van and a cyclist.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We were called at 11.43am to a report of a collision on Farlington Roundabout, Eastern Road.

“This involved a white van and a cyclist.

Emergency services have attended the scene of a hit and run in Eastern Road, Farlington roundabout.Emergency services have attended the scene of a hit and run in Eastern Road, Farlington roundabout.
Emergency services have attended the scene of a hit and run in Eastern Road, Farlington roundabout.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The cyclist suffered minor injuries and the driver of the van did not stop at the scene.

“Anyone with details about this incident should call 101 quoting reference 44230476124.”

As a result of the incident, it is expected that there will be delays near the incident and surrounding roads.

The police are urging anyone who saw the incident take place or anyone who has dash cam footage to get in touch with them. Call 101 or alternatively, report any information on the police website, click here for more information.