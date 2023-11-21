Delays at Farlington Roundabout, Eastern Road following hit and run
Delays are expected at the Farlington roundabout, Eastern Road, following a hit and run.
Emergency services have been called to the scene of a hit and run incident involving a white van and a cyclist.
A spokesperson for the police said: “We were called at 11.43am to a report of a collision on Farlington Roundabout, Eastern Road.
“This involved a white van and a cyclist.
“The cyclist suffered minor injuries and the driver of the van did not stop at the scene.
“Anyone with details about this incident should call 101 quoting reference 44230476124.”
As a result of the incident, it is expected that there will be delays near the incident and surrounding roads.