Heathrow Airport passengers are experiencing delays after an alert was issued to UK ports and airports after a terror suspect and former soldier escaped from Wandsworth Prison. No delays are currently reported at Portsmouth Port as a result of the security alert.

Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, of Beaconside, Stafford, was reported to police after escaping from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday morning (September 6).

The Met Police has issued a statement saying: “An alert was issued by the Counter Terrorism Command earlier today in relation to Khalife through established operational briefing channels to relevant UK police and law enforcement agencies, including those at UK ports and borders."

In a statement on social media Heathrow Airport said: “Heathrow is operating as normal. However, due to additional security checks being carried out, waiting times for departing passengers may be longer than usual.”

A London Gatwick spokesperson also said: “Additional security measures are currently in place... we apologise for any delays passengers may experience.”

Khalife was a serving member of the British Army, was charged on January 27 with a number of offences under the Terrorism Act 2000 and the Official Secrets Act.

The Met Police says detectives believe he escaped from the prison at approximately 7.50am. Khalife was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, red and white chequered trousers and brown steel toe cap boots.He is of slim build, has short brown hair and is around 6ft 2ins tall.

Khalife has links to the Kingston area. police say it is believed he most likely remains in the London area, although he may have travelled further afield.