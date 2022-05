The17-year-old boy was charged, as part of the investigation into the death of Frantisek Olah.

Mr Olah was found with serious injuries in a house in Musgrave Close, Basingstoke, on Sunday, May 22.

The alleged teenage murder, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on tomorrow.

