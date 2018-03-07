Detectives release suspect after man is stabbed in Portsmouth

POLICE have released a man from custody following a stabbing in Portsmouth.

The 37-year-old suspect, from Portsmouth, had been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and was last night being quizzed by detectives.

It comes after a 36-year-old man from Southsea was found outside Cornwallis House, in Lake Road, on Monday evening, with stab wounds to his leg.

He was taken to Southampton General Hospital. His injuries are described as serious, but are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire police said the suspect was released earlier this morning. She added he ‘remains under investigation’.

Officers are still appealing for any witnesses or those with information about the stabbing to come forward. It is believed to have taken place between 8pm and 8.50pm.

DI Dave West urged those with information to call 101, quoting 44180084551 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.