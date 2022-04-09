Devastated dog owner ‘just wants his puppy home’ after 15-week-old bullcross staffie disappears from Cosham High Street following altercation with group of men which left him with injury
AN ‘UPSET’ Portsmouth dog owner says that he ‘just wants his baby home’ after his 15-week-old puppy went missing.
Manuela, a ‘very friendly’ young bullycross staffie, disappeared from Cosham High Street at about 11.45pm on March 31.
At about this time, her owner Damien, a 22-year-old from Portsmouth, was approached by four men on Cosham Park Avenue who engaged in conversation with him.
One of the men then assaulted him, causing a minor injury to his eyebrow.
After the altercation, Damien noticed that Manuela, one of his three dogs, was no longer with him - and now he is desperate to get her home.
He added: ‘I’ve been very upset over this.
‘I have her dad too and he obviously knows his baby isn’t here.’
READ MORE: Gosport screwdriver menace who unleased fear on street to ex-partner and member of public faces justice in court
Manuela has been chipped, and she has been reported missing to the chip company.
The incident in Cosham was reported to police.
An investigation to determine the circumstances of this incident is underway and enquiries are ongoing.
Officers received a report on April 1 at 10.13pm that a dog of a similar description had been sighted in Eastleigh.
Police attended the location and it was confirmed via microchip scanning and the physical appearance of the dog that it was not the same one.
Anyone with information is asked by police to call 101 quoting 44220127558.
Alternatively, go online and submit information via: hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.
Damien asks that anyone with information gets in contact with him by calling 07466 208818.
A cash reward is on offer for the return of the puppy.