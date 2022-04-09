Manuela has been missing since March 31.

Manuela, a ‘very friendly’ young bullycross staffie, disappeared from Cosham High Street at about 11.45pm on March 31.

At about this time, her owner Damien, a 22-year-old from Portsmouth, was approached by four men on Cosham Park Avenue who engaged in conversation with him.

One of the men then assaulted him, causing a minor injury to his eyebrow.

Manuela is only 15 weeks old.

After the altercation, Damien noticed that Manuela, one of his three dogs, was no longer with him - and now he is desperate to get her home.

He added: ‘I’ve been very upset over this.

‘I have her dad too and he obviously knows his baby isn’t here.’

Manuela has been chipped, and she has been reported missing to the chip company.

The incident in Cosham was reported to police.

An investigation to determine the circumstances of this incident is underway and enquiries are ongoing.

Officers received a report on April 1 at 10.13pm that a dog of a similar description had been sighted in Eastleigh.

Police attended the location and it was confirmed via microchip scanning and the physical appearance of the dog that it was not the same one.

Anyone with information is asked by police to call 101 quoting 44220127558.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via: hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.

Damien asks that anyone with information gets in contact with him by calling 07466 208818.