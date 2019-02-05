Disabled fishing club in Portsmouth is left with a bill for £1,300 after thieves target its clubhouse in raid

CALLOUS thieves have left disabled fishing lovers to foot a bill of more than £1,000 after targeting their Hilsea clubhouse.

Just days after their last meeting members of the Horizon Angling Club for the Disabled were ‘shocked’ to discover thugs had torn through their base at Scott Road on Monday.

Denis Bloodworth outside the Horizon Angling Club for the Disabled. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Culprits smashed their way through the clubhouse door, ripped a television off the wall, stole a collection of fishing rods and rifled through cupboards and a refrigerator.

Fred Monck, the club’s chairman for the past five years, said members were left in ‘disbelief’ after learning of the crime.

He now estimates it could cost between £1,300 and £1,400 to rectify the trail of damage left behind after the club was targeted.

‘We found out about the break-in on Monday when we had a phone call from a lady at one of the units next door,’ the 64-year-old said.

Damage to one of the cupboards at the Horizon Angling Club for the Disabled. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘I was quite shocked because we don’t do anybody any harm.

‘This is a service for disabled people in the Portsmouth area and all these people have done is inconvenience us and cause us trouble.’

The club, a registered charity, was established more than 30 years ago and offers equipment, advice and social prospects to fishing lovers both disabled and able-bodied.

It has 54 members on its books who enjoy coarse fishing, fly fishing and sea angling throughout the year.

The area where the fishing rods were once kept. Picture: Habibur Rahman

As a result of the incident overnight on Sunday, Mr Monck said his friends at Horizon are ‘very keen’ to see the thief brought to justice.

He added: ‘It’s an horrendous crime that has targeted vulnerable people.

‘It leaves a bad taste in the mouth and we are all upset about it.’

Hampshire police confirmed they received a report of the break-in, which is thought to have occurred between 6pm on Sunday, February 3 and 12.30pm on Monday, February 4.

Officers’ investigations are ongoing and anyone with information on the incident should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190042058.