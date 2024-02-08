Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shots! will feature a true crime series made up of cases which sent shockwaves across the nation, including that of Lionel ‘Buster’ Crabb, who last seen in Portsmouth nearly 70 years ago.

The episode will be aired on Freeview channel 276 on Saturday, February 10 and Sunday 11.

The aim of the day is to put historical, unsolved cases back in the spotlight and help keep them in the public eye.

Buster was last seen at the Sally Port Inn, Old Portsmouth, where he was getting ready for a mission for MI6 to complete a survey on the cruiser.

It is unclear what happened to the spy in the timings from when he disappeared to when his body was recovered but the inn remains at the centre of the mystery.

It is believed that James Bond author, Ian Fleming, based a lot of his work on Buster Crabb.

You can watch the documentary on Buster’s case at 4.10pm on both days.