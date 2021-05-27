Predatory pensioner Brian Rutledge, of St Georges Walk, Gosport, has been jailed for nine years for his crime after being convicted of two counts of indecent assault on a boy under 16 and one count of buggery with a boy under 16 following a trial at Reading Crown Court.

The offences all occurred in the 1980s when Rutledge – now 82 – was a parish priest at a church in Reading.

The disgraced priest had set up and run a number of clubs for boys while at the church.

A paedophile from Gosport has been jailed for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in the 1980s.

His victim, then aged 15, was a member of one of the groups when he was targeted by the twisted pervert.

During a stay at Rutledge’s home, the youngster was sexually abused and raped.

The victim had woken to find Rutledge sitting on his bed and he told the victim that he had been ‘chosen’ before clambering into bed with him and molesting him.

After carrying out his sex attack, depraved Rutledge then told the boy not to tell anyone about what had happened, saying that keeping it as a secret was good practice for when the youngster became a priest.

Thames Valley Police said the sex attack left the victim so traumatised by the assault, that he gave up any thought of entering priesthood.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Neil Callaway of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit based at Reading police station, said: ‘What Rutledge did was a complete abuse of his position within the Catholic church and the local community.

‘He had no concern for his victim, only for his own gratification.

‘He is now in prison where he belongs.

‘The victim in this case has shown incredible strength and bravery in speaking about what happened to him, and I would like to thank him for doing so.

‘This conviction shows that when victims come forward and report crimes such as these, they will be believed, and no matter what the passage of time, they will get justice.’

Rutledge court case concluded on Friday, May 21.

# Support is available for child abuse victims at the NSPCC website nspcc.org.uk or by calling 0808 800 5000.

