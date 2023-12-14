News you can trust since 1877
Dispersal Order authorised for the Park Parade and Greywell area in Havant following anti-social behaviour

A 24-hour dispersal order has been put in place for an area of Havant following numerous reports of anti-social behaviour.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th Dec 2023, 07:22 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 07:22 GMT
A section 35 Dispersal Order has been authorised for the next 24 hours in the Park Parade / Greywell area. The dispersal area zone will include Somborne Drive, Basing Road and Bishopstoke Road and it will come into force on December 13 at 7.15pm until December 14 at 7.15pm. The order has been put into place as a result of officers dealing with numerous anti-social behaviour and criminal damage reports.

These incidents over the past couple of days have been affecting the local community and businesses and anyone directed to leave the area highlighted by police officers can be arrested if they return. For more information about incidents and how to report anti-social behaviour within the community, visit the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s website. Click here for more.