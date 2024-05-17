Dispersal order for Southsea and Old Portsmouth following anti-social behaviour
The police have written on their Facebook that there will be a dispersal order in place for the entirety of the weekend following on from last weekend’s anti-social behaviour issues. There were reports of a number of young people drinking and causing problems in the heart of Southsea and the police were called as a result.
The police have now issued the dispersal order to try and prevent more anti-social behaviour occuring.
The Facebook post said: “Along with our partners we’ve seen reports of anti-social behaviour along the seafront. Examples include damage to boats after large groups congregated and the theft of alcohol from local shops. The dispersal order, authorised under Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, covers the area shown on the map and will be in place until the evening of Sunday 19 May. This could be extended if we continue to receive reports of ASB in the area.
“The dispersal authority enables our officers to deal with any issues of anti-social behaviour in the directed area more effectively, and gives our officers the power to order a person to leave the area with no return within the specified time period.Those who refuse to comply with the order are committing a criminal offence and are liable for arrest.”