The order covers Fritham Road, Bentley Green, Beauworth Avenue, Exford Avenue, Somerset Avenue and Minstead Avenue in Harefield, Southampton and surrounding areas and lasts until 8.40pm tomorrow (25 June).

It means police can order anyone suspected of causing a nuisance to leave the area for up to 48 hours. If they refuse, or return, they can be arrested.

A police spokesman said: ‘We can also seize anything used to commit this behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dispersal order issued for Fritham Road, Bentley Green, Beauworth Avenue, Exford Avenue, Somerset Avenue and Minstead Avenue in north Southampton

‘The order has been put in place following reports of threats being made to local residents, assaults and criminal damage in recent days.’

Acting PS Daniel Morant from the Southampton North Neighbourhoods Policing Team said: ‘We will not tolerate the type of behaviour we have seen in Harefield in the last few days which is why we have put this order in place to keep the community safe.

‘If necessary, we will not hesitate to extend this order beyond tomorrow.

‘If you live in the area and have any concerns, please speak to an officer if you see them.’