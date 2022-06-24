The order covers Fritham Road, Bentley Green, Beauworth Avenue, Exford Avenue, Somerset Avenue and Minstead Avenue in Harefield, Southampton and surrounding areas and lasts until 8.40pm tomorrow (25 June).
It means police can order anyone suspected of causing a nuisance to leave the area for up to 48 hours. If they refuse, or return, they can be arrested.
A police spokesman said: ‘We can also seize anything used to commit this behaviour.
‘The order has been put in place following reports of threats being made to local residents, assaults and criminal damage in recent days.’
Acting PS Daniel Morant from the Southampton North Neighbourhoods Policing Team said: ‘We will not tolerate the type of behaviour we have seen in Harefield in the last few days which is why we have put this order in place to keep the community safe.
‘If necessary, we will not hesitate to extend this order beyond tomorrow.
‘If you live in the area and have any concerns, please speak to an officer if you see them.’
At the end of last month a dispersal order was put in for Howard Road and surrounding roads in Hilsea, Portsmouth, and police have recently sent a lot of officers to the area to keep on top of anti-social behaviour issues and criminal damage.
You can report any information about antisocial behaviour in your neighbourhood online via the Hampshire Constabulary website or by calling 101.