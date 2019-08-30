Do you know them? Two men wanted by police after Waterlooville burglary

CCTV footage has been released following a distraction burglary in a convenience store last week.

On Sunday, August 25 at about 9.40-9.50pm, two men entered the One Stop in Mill Lane, Purbrook.

Do you recognise these two men? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Police said one of the men distracted the staff while another went behind the till and stole a box containing more than £500 worth of cigarettes.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘Officers would like to speak to the two men pictured about this incident, and would also like to identify a white estate car that was parked on Bell Crescent during this incident.

‘If you saw this car, caught it on CCTV or dashcam, then please call us.’

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190302455.

