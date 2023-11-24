A dog used in an attempt to bring £800,000 worth of cocaine into the UK has been rehomed – and her owner has been sentenced at Winchester Crown Court.

Two year old Camila was brought to the UK in May by Mexican national Jorge Pablo Samano Galas, 43 who tried to smuggle cocaine into the UK in her dog crate.

They examined the crate, and found ten one kilo blocks of a white substance hidden within a false base. The team called in Border Force, who confirmed the substance was cocaine.

An NCA investigation began and Samano Galas was arrested when he arrived to collect his pet – he has since been jailed for six years and four months following the investigation.

In a subsequent interview, Samano Galas told NCA officers he had bought the dog from a rescue centre in Mexico a few weeks prior, and had booked a holiday in the UK so that they could “bond.”

It cost him over £3,000 to ship the dog, and a return journey had not been booked. There were multiple inconsistencies in his account of the trip – including evidence that he had repeatedly changed his travel dates and route to the UK.

Steve Dann, Chief Operating Officer at Border Force said: “This is a significant seizure and demonstrates how Border Force work with different teams at Heathrow Airport and the National Crime Agency to stop these toxic drugs from hitting our streets in the first place.

"Our Border Force officers continue to work tirelessly to protect our borders and keep the public safe.”

Camila has been looked after by staff at the reception centre since, one of whom will now become her permanent owner.

NCA senior manager Darren Barr said: “This was a cynical attempt to bring hundreds of thousands of pounds of class A drugs into the UK.

“Cocaine smugglers like Samano Galas play a crucial role in the business model of international organised crime groups, and their activities perpetuate violence and intimidation throughout the UK.

“The story will have a happier ending for his unwitting accomplice Camila, who will spend the rest of her life in a happy home.”

“It quickly became apparent that she was a friendly, affectionate girl who thrived off meeting new people.