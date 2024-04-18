Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drift bar in Palmerston Road, Southsea, was packed in the early hours of Wednesday following the Blues 3-2 victory over Barnsley. Portsmouth players and staff were joined by crowds of supporters as they fully revelled in the promotion party.

Those festivities turned sour as some visitors decided to steal alcohol from the bar and damage parts of the interior. Drift reported on Facebook yesterday afternoon: “We are so proud of Pompey winning the league.

Drift Bar in Palmerston Road, Southsea. Thefts and criminal damager were reported at the venue following Portsmouth's League One title win against Barnsley on Tuesday (April 16). Picture: Chris Moorhouse (110419-63)

“Sadly they joined us last night and brought a huge entourage of 'fans' that decided to loot and damage property. We have HD images that are in the process of being handed to police. Much of this was at our VIP bar which was broken into and significant theft.”

The premises is currently closed while repairs are being carried out. The News understands that police were called to the venue and asked players and supporters to vacate the premises. Crowds were still inside the bar after hours.

Staff called on the public to support them and those who committed offences to make amends. Drift said they have received a “brilliant response” from Portsmouth FC, local businesses and the community.

“We appreciate that the vast amount of people just wanted to celebrate but of course cannot condone risk of injury to staff, guests and general disorder and criminal damage in our premises by a small minority,” they said. “We have received contact by those who wish to make amends and are grateful for your honesty. Others will now be handled by police.

Fan celebrations outside O'Neills in Albert Road, Southsea. on April 16. Police said much of the inside of the bar was damaged, and a staff member was racially abused.

“We look forward to celebrating with the whole of Portsmouth this weekend and beyond for the brilliant achievement in winning the league. Thank you, Portsmouth. Play Up Pompey.”

Police said an assault took place in Palmerston Road at the time of the celebrations. Officers are investigating several offences at O’Neills in Albert Road. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said roughly 300 people packed out the venue, with several parts of the building being damaged and various thefts taking place.