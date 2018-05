DRINK-DRIVER Adam Kite was fined £130 after admitting being over the limit.

Kite, 28, of Billy Lawn Avenue, Havant, must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs for the March 8 offence in Sunwood Road, Havant. He was driving an Audi when he was caught.

Portsmouth magistrates banned him for 15 months after he admitted drink-driving.

A test revealed he had 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.