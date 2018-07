DRIVER Kwame Dublin was banned for 20 months.

Dublin, 36, of Woodbourne Close, Fareham, admitted drink-driving on April 26 on the A27 at Fareham.

A test revealed he had 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35. City magistrates fined him £277 with £115 costs.​​​​​​