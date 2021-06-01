Drink-drivers fined and banned for being over the limit in Portsmouth
DEFENDANTS at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court have been sentenced for their crimes.
Jack Mitchell, 23, care of Jodrell Close, Horndean, admitted assaulting a woman on Christmas Day last year.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 10 days rehabilitation activities and 60 hours' unpaid work.
He must pay a £95 surcharge and £55 costs.
Roman Piszcz, 32, of no fixed address, admitted assault by beating on January 29 in Havant.
Magistrates imposed a two-year community order with 42-day relationships course and 120 hours' unpaid work.
He must pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.
Ian Carter, 59, of Billington Gardens, Hedge End, admitted drink-driving in Southampton Road, Park Gate on February 14.
A test revealed he had 296 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 15 days' rehabilitation activities and 200 hours' unpaid work.
He must pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned from driving for 48 months.
Craig Gordon, 34, of Longacres Way, Chichester, admitted damaging a crash helmet and battery on June 26 last year.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with two-month tagged curfew between 8pm-6am.
He must complete 10 days' rehabilitation activities.
He must pay £603.95 compensation, a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.
Scott Baglee, 41, of Turner Avenue, Gosport, admitted drink-driving in Salterns Road, Fareham, on April 1.
A test revealed he had 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35.
He was fined £120 with a 12-month ban. He must pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.
Marc White, 42, of Milton Road, Waterlooville, admitted drink-driving in Marketway, Portsmouth, on April 2.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order, 24-month ban and £150 fine.
He must complete 15 days' rehabilitation activities, and pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.
Peter Brusey, 59, of Market Parade, Havant, admitted drink-driving in King Street, Southsea, on April 3.
Magistrates imposed a £120 fine with 17-month ban and £120 fine.
He must pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.
A test revealed he had 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
