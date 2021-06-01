Jack Mitchell, 23, care of Jodrell Close, Horndean, admitted assaulting a woman on Christmas Day last year.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 10 days rehabilitation activities and 60 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay a £95 surcharge and £55 costs.

Roman Piszcz, 32, of no fixed address, admitted assault by beating on January 29 in Havant.

Magistrates imposed a two-year community order with 42-day relationships course and 120 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ian Carter, 59, of Billington Gardens, Hedge End, admitted drink-driving in Southampton Road, Park Gate on February 14.

A test revealed he had 296 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 15 days' rehabilitation activities and 200 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned from driving for 48 months.

Craig Gordon, 34, of Longacres Way, Chichester, admitted damaging a crash helmet and battery on June 26 last year.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with two-month tagged curfew between 8pm-6am.

He must complete 10 days' rehabilitation activities.

He must pay £603.95 compensation, a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Scott Baglee, 41, of Turner Avenue, Gosport, admitted drink-driving in Salterns Road, Fareham, on April 1.

A test revealed he had 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

He was fined £120 with a 12-month ban. He must pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Marc White, 42, of Milton Road, Waterlooville, admitted drink-driving in Marketway, Portsmouth, on April 2.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order, 24-month ban and £150 fine.

He must complete 15 days' rehabilitation activities, and pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Peter Brusey, 59, of Market Parade, Havant, admitted drink-driving in King Street, Southsea, on April 3.

Magistrates imposed a £120 fine with 17-month ban and £120 fine.

He must pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

A test revealed he had 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

