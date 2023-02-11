Police have arrested two people following the incident but are still on the hunt for a white female with scars on her face following the robbery in Portsmouth in the early hours of Wednesday morning around 12.45am.

It happened as the two men were in a car on Hanway Road when two women and a man got into the vehicle and demanded a lift. The driver, a man in his 40s, drove for around 20 minutes visiting locations including St. Michael’s Road and St. Edmund’s School. He eventually came to a stop on Lord Montgomery Way.

Police appeal

‘The driver was then assaulted in his car by one of the two women. He got out of his vehicle and was approached by a further three men who assaulted him, causing injuries to his face and chest. He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged,’ a police statement said.

‘The second victim, a man in his 20s, was also assaulted, sustaining minor injuries. The three people who got into the vehicle, which is a gold Toyota Yaris, then stole it and drove it towards the M275 before crashing it. The vehicle has since been seized by officers.’

Police have arrested a 27-year-old woman and 34-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of robbery, theft of a vehicle, driving a motor vehicle when over the alcohol limit, driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs and driving a vehicle while unfit through drink. Both have been released on conditional police bail while our enquiries continue.

The statement added: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in any of the areas mentioned above between 12.45am and approximately 1.30am. Did you see the three people get into the vehicle on Hanway Road or did you witness the assaults taking place on Lord Montgomery Way?

‘Perhaps you were driving through the areas mentioned and have dash cam footage of the Toyota Yaris that may assist our enquiries?’

The third person police ‘want to speak to’ is described as a white female aged between 20 and 30 with a slim build, black hair and scars on her face.

