Driver arrested after dramatic car crash

A driver has been arrested by police after a dramatic car crash on one of Hampshire’s busiest roads.

Hampshire Constabulary’s roads team tweeted a picture of the vehicle which had crashed into and flipped over at the edge of the A3(M) southbound.

The crash, which police said did not involve any other vehicles, happened at junction 5 near Bedhampton shortly before midnight last night.

In a tweet the roads team said the driver had not suffered any serious injuries, but had failed a breath test and been arrested.