Driver caught red handed driving 71mph in 30mph zone at 'high risk route' in Meon Valley

Police have caught a driver who was travelling at over twice the speed limit on a ‘high risk route’.

By Freddie Webb
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 15:36 BST

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit clocked the man driving at 71mph in a 30mph zone on the A272 in the Meon Valley area. The force reported on Twitter that he was stopped while police were targeting ‘high risk routes’.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the driver has been reported for summons, with a court date due. said: ‘A 29-year-old man from Andover has been reported for summons for driving at excess speed. No court date or location has been set at this time.

A driver from Andover was caught travelling at over twice the speed limit in the Meon Valley area. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.A driver from Andover was caught travelling at over twice the speed limit in the Meon Valley area. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.
‘The A272 is listed as a high risk route, with multiple warning signs displayed – although this isn't set by police.’ The spokeswoman added the force have been conducting visible policing and enforcement on the A272 and A32 as part of the ongoing NPCC-powered Two Wheel Campaign.’

