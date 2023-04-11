Hampshire Roads Policing Unit clocked the man driving at 71mph in a 30mph zone on the A272 in the Meon Valley area. The force reported on Twitter that he was stopped while police were targeting ‘high risk routes’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the driver has been reported for summons, with a court date due. said: ‘A 29-year-old man from Andover has been reported for summons for driving at excess speed. No court date or location has been set at this time.

A driver from Andover was caught travelling at over twice the speed limit in the Meon Valley area. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

‘The A272 is listed as a high risk route, with multiple warning signs displayed – although this isn't set by police.’ The spokeswoman added the force have been conducting visible policing and enforcement on the A272 and A32 as part of the ongoing NPCC-powered Two Wheel Campaign.’