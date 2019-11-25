Driver charged after £10m of cocaine found in van full of frozen fish in Sussex

Have your say

A DRIVER has been charged after £10m worth of cocaine was discovered in a van full of frozen fish.

The haul was discovered in the early hours of Saturday morning in a refrigerated vehicle after it left a ferry in the port at Newhaven in East Sussex.

10 million worth was found hidden in a load of frozen fish discovered in the back of a refrigerated van. Picture: National Crime Agency/PA Wire

Officers from Border force searched the van and discovered 100 kilos of cocaine, with a street value of £10m, concealed in a load of frozen fish.

James Satterley, 50, from Cookham in Maidenhead, has been charged with importing class A drugs.

He appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Monday.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on December 23, the National Crime Agency said.

