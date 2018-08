MAGISTRATES fined a driver £660 for driving without insurance.

Michael Woodhams, 43, of Mantle Close, Rowner, Gosport, was convicted of the charge.

He was caught in Dock Road, Gosport, on July 27 last year.

Portsmouth magistrates ordered him to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £200 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Woodhams had denied the charge but was found guilty in his absence after not turning up to court. He received six points on his driving licence.