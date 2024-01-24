News you can trust since 1877
Motorist smashes into front garden in Portchester and arrested on suspicion of drink driving

Police have arrested a motorist after they crashed into someone's front garden in Portchester.

By Freddie Webb
Published 24th Jan 2024, 13:58 GMT
Officers detained the driver in the early hours of January 22. They were deployed at 5.30am. Gosport Police reported on Facebook: "Upon walking into the office we received an emergency call to Portchester for a report of a vehicle crashing into the front garden of a house. E Shift arrive and driver tries to explain that they steered one way and the car appeared to have gone another."

The force said officers carried out a breathalyser test, which the driver failed, and was subsequently arrested. They added: "Driver also further arrested for driving with no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence (provisional licence holder)." Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacted for further details.

