Motorist smashes into front garden in Portchester and arrested on suspicion of drink driving
Police have arrested a motorist after they crashed into someone's front garden in Portchester.
Officers detained the driver in the early hours of January 22. They were deployed at 5.30am. Gosport Police reported on Facebook: "Upon walking into the office we received an emergency call to Portchester for a report of a vehicle crashing into the front garden of a house. E Shift arrive and driver tries to explain that they steered one way and the car appeared to have gone another."
The force said officers carried out a breathalyser test, which the driver failed, and was subsequently arrested. They added: "Driver also further arrested for driving with no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence (provisional licence holder)." Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacted for further details.