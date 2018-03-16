Drug dealer accused of shooting rival tells jury: ‘Violence is not my way’

A DRUG dealer accused of shooting a runner for a rival gang in the head said he had ‘nothing to do with it’, a court heard.

Jordan Smith, 22, told Winchester Crown Court he had no involvement in the attempted murder of Jamie Sibley.

The 35-year-old was blasted in the face and left for dead in Athena Avenue, Waterlooville, on February 13 last year after a gang war exploded, jurors were told.

Mr Sibley survived the attack but suffered multiple gunshot wounds including pellets lodging in his brain after he was lured outside a block of flats in Crookhorn at around 1am by a rival network.

Smith, giving evidence, told the court he had a lucrative crack cocaine and heroin dealing business – known as the Big G - alongside co-defendant Jordan Perry, 27, in Waterlooville and Havant after seeing the riches that could be earned there.

But when questioned by defence barrister Mozammel Hossain QC, Smith told the court he was not behind the attack.

‘I’ve never met (Mr Sibley). I didn’t know who he was,’ he said.

Mr Hossain then asked: ‘Did you have anything to do with the shooting?’

‘No, I had nothing to do with shooting. I didn’t know about any plan to shoot him,’ Smith replied.

Smith, a business graduate from Buckinghamshire New University in High Wycombe, said he would make regular journeys to the area from London to collect cash and restock for his business that would see a £2,000 weekly profit.

But he listed five other notorious gangs who operated on the patch – with one of those thought to be behind an armed robbery on one of the premises the Big G had runners operating from.

But Smith denied the shooting of Mr Sibley was part of a revenge attack to take ownership of the turf and reign supreme.

‘I was not part of any revenge attack,’ he said. ‘Violence is not my way of doing things. It’s like shooting yourself in the foot. Violence doesn’t get you the money back. It’s uncalled for.’

Smith, of Lysander Gardens, Surbiton, London, Perry, of Acacia Road, Mitcham, Surrey, and Ricardo Livingston-Wright, 31, of Selsfield Road, Brighton, deny attempted murder, causing grievance bodily harm and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

Sara Hodgkinson, 32, of Magpie Walk, Waterlooville, denies assisting an offence after she was alleged to have set up Mr Sibley.

