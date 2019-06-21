A DRUG dealer stopped by police on a motorway had 11.5kg of herbal cannabis hidden in his van destined for the streets of Portsmouth.

Kenneth Hine, 53, of Almondsbury Road, Paulsgrove, had picked up the drugs from Leeds and was on his way back to Portsmouth to carry on dealing.

Kenneth Hine, 53, of Almondsbury Road, Portsmouth, was jailed at Winchester Crown Court after police stopped him on the M3 with 11.5kg of herbal cannabis in his vehicle. Picture: SEROCU

But he was stopped near junction nine of the M3, for the A34, and officers found the stash inside two vacuum-sealed laundry bags.

Police from the South Eastern Regional Organised Crime Unit (Serocu) raided his home and found 4kg of cannabis, scales, deal lists and snap bags.

READ MORE: Fareham pensioner tricked out of £2,300 after man pretended to work for bank

A judge jailed him for two years. He was handed three months to run alongside the sentence after he admitted having cocaine at a hearing in May.

The bags in the back of the van Picture: South Eastern Regional Organised Crime Unit

Det Sgt David Bone, from Serocu’s investigations team, said: ‘Hine was stopped with a substantial amount of cannabis in his vehicle, which inevitably would have made its way on to the streets of Portsmouth.

READ MORE: Drug detection dogs to visit these 12 schools in Gosport and Fareham

‘We use a number of tactics to apprehend criminals, and continue to work relentlessly to ensure that the south east is a hostile environment for drug dealers to attempt to operate.

‘I would urge anyone who suspects that drug offences are being committed in their area to contact police on 101, or by phoning Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.’