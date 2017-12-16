Drug-dealers caught in Portsmouth are jailed for seven years

TWO men have been jailed after a drug squad investigation.

Laquarn Bishop, 23, of Oban Street, London, and Lorenzo Velli, 24, of Carbury Close, Essex, admitted possession of class A drugs, crack and heroin, with intent to supply at crown court.

Bishop was jailed for 52 months and Velli for 32 months. They were caught in Omega Street, Southsea, on November 2.

Acting Chief Inspector Marcus Cator said: ‘Our officers are dedicated to disrupting drug dealing and work hard to safeguard vulnerable people who are at risk of drugs-related violence or exploitation.’

He said the sentences should reassure people drug-dealing was not tolerated in Portsmouth.