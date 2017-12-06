Drugs gang including husband and wife team are jailed after kilo of cocaine is found in their Portsmouth garage

A gang of drug dealers including a husband and wife have received a combined sentence of over 21 years in prison.

The group, consisting of three men and a woman, were jailed on Monday at Portsmouth Crown Court:

Michael Baldry, 50, Chelmsford Road, North End

In February officers stopped a vehicle on the M27 being driven by Kevin Lovell of Gooodymoor Avenue, Wells, Somerset.

When police searched it they found £16,000 and half a kilo of cocaine hidden inside.

The cocaine was going to be delivered to a home in Drayton Lane, Drayton, which belonged to husband and wife Gary and Louise Goodeve.

When this house was searched detectives from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) found 1kg of cocaine in the garage, as well as 39 bars of cannabis resin and other drug paraphernalia.

Kevin Lovell, 55, of Goodymoor Avenue, Wells, Somerset

SEROCU’s investigations team identified that the cocaine had been imported into the UK from Spain.

On March 29 detectives arrested Michael Baldry, of Chelmsford Road, North End, at Luton Airport as he attempted to fly out the country. It was identified that, between March 14 to March 18, Michael Baldry had attempted to arrange the importation of cannabis from Spain into the UK.

Detective Inspector Neil Cripps, from SEROCU’s investigations team, said: ‘The total street value of cocaine recovered was valued at £300,000, with the cannabis being valued at £97,000.

‘This gang thought they would be able to conduct their criminal enterprise without being detected, however the comprehensive case that was brought together meant that they were left with limited options but to plead guilty.

A kilo of cocaine of 78 per cent purity found in the Goodeves' garage

‘Louise Goodeye chose to put the case to the jury, however they saw past her claims of not knowing anything and she was also found guilty.’

Gary Goodeve, 55, admitted one count of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine) and was sentenced to five years and four months imprisonment; and one count of possession with intent to supply class B drugs (cannabis) and sentenced to one year and three months imprisonment to run consecutively; which is a total of six years and seven months imprisonment.

Louise Goodeve, 52, was found guilty by majority verdict, on September 22 at Portsmouth Crown Court, of one count of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine) and sentenced on Monday to two years and six months imprisonment.

Michael Baldry, 50, admitted one count of being concerned in supply of class A drugs (cocaine) and was sentenced to six years imprisonment; and one count of attempting to import class B drugs (cannabis) and was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment to run consecutively; which is a total of seven years imprisonment.

Twenty packets of cannabis

Kevin Lovell, 55, admitted one count of importation of class A drugs (cocaine) and was sentenced to six years and eight months imprisonment; one count of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine) and sentenced to six years and eight months imprisonment to run concurrently; one count of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (cocaine) and sentenced to two years imprisonment to run concurrently; and one count of having cash which was a proceed of crime and sentenced to one year imprisonment to run concurrently; which is a total of nine years and eight months imprisonment.