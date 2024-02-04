EastEnders Nick Cotton played by John Altman spotted by police in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard
A famous EastEnders actor has been spotted by the police at the Historic Dockyard this weekend.
John Altman, who is known for his role as Nick Cotton in EastEnders, was seen at the Historic Dockyard yesterday (February 3).
Police officers patrolling the dockyard saw John and captured a fantastic picture with him. The police posted the picture to the Portsmouth Police Facebook page and it has had an amazing response. The Facebook post said: "PC Akass and PCSO Natalie were patrolling the Historic Dockyard and happened to come across someone a little familiar 'Nasty Nick Cotton'. However not nasty in real life it was lovely talking to you and having a photograph a lovely man."